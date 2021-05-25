Raquel Holt, Livermore
Here are two observations of the Livermore City Council meeting held on Monday, May 24:
1. On the beautifully drawn picture, Central Park has become a sliver of a park between the two tall buildings of the Eden Housing Plan. Somehow, it felt that the park is there mainly for the residents of the complex.
2. A number of those who spoke that endorsed the Eden Plan were not Livermore voters.
As a long-time Livermore resident and voter, I visualize enjoying a Central Park that is spacious with beautiful trees that will make the commercial and art center of our city even more attractive for the residents and visitors alike. We will remember Mayor Woerner and members of the City Council as having the courage and vision instrumental in helping create this Central Park at the heart of our city. Certainly, we do not want to be reminded, time and again, about them as instrumental in creating a token park, small, that is obstructed and shadowed by the plan’s 2 four-story buildings next to it.
Of course, we want to have affordable housing! The Mayor and City Council can do this with a creative solution. I urge them to move the Eden Plan to a nearby place, and even consider adding to it. The future residents of the complex will certainly enjoy the amenities of a large, airy central park, as we, ALL, rightfully should. Also, moving the Eden plan to a different location will definitely ease the big problem of traffic and parking.
Overall, this is a “Win-Win” solution.