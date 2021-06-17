Owen Brovont, Livermore
Mr. Mayor, council members, I have resided in Livermore for more than 50 years. I have watched the town evolve from a relatively sleepy little bedroom community to one which, for many recent years, cannot seem to manage its public affairs without a great deal of disagreement, controversy, some outright deceit and occasional bitterness. At the heart of that bitterness is whether the city council listens attentively to the wishes of the residents, or proceeds on its own chosen path without “serious consideration” of the wishes of the residents – the city council, despite its attempts to create an illusion of collaboration, it appears its MO is more often the latter than the former.
The Eden proposal is completely antagonistic to the nature and spirit of Livermore’s agricultural, viticulture and cattle town history. Placing those 4-story architectural monstrosities in the middle of town is in opposition to the expressed desires of many long-term Livermore residents who have a vested interest in preserving the character of their town. The city council was not elected to dictate the evolution of the town, but to facilitate its growth in the direction the residents choose.
This issue belongs to the Livermore community without input from non-Livermore interests. This is our town, it is not their town – this is not Santa Barbara, it is Livermore!