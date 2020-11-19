Greg Scott, Livermore
Democrats are now elated, along with some Republicans and most Independents.
The market is happy, because there is no ‘blue wave’, the Progressives are in check, there may be a coming effective vaccine for the pandemic, and there appears likely to be a more stable corporate shill to be president. Overall, America lost.
It is not the corporate media outlets or the so-called 'free press' that decides who is the president: it is the Electoral College, which does not cast their votes until Monday, Dec. 14, with an omen of a total solar eclipse in the southern hemisphere.
If Mr. Biden is preaching ‘patience’ in the name of democracy, then we all can wait, as can President Trump and his supporters and sycophants. Perhaps even Secretary of State Pompeo could refrain from his neofascist remarks regarding the ‘transition.’
America lost in that the institution of elections, an American ideal, has been seriously eroded with this last election by President Trump, the Republican Party, and the Democratic Party. Voter suppression seems to be the way of the day. Consider that in American history the presidential election use to go on for weeks. Why not count all votes? The American ideal of its elections has also been greatly reduced in the eyes of the world. This is very dangerous.
Cleverly the Democratic Party oppresses third parties. If the Green Party was on the Wisconsin ballot, Joe Biden probably would have lost this state, as Hillary Clinton did in 2016. The trouble with the Democratic Party is that it is not democratic.
Joe Biden lost New Hampshire, Iowa and Nevada Democratic Primaries badly. Then, suddenly, by epiphanies in the ether, the candidates Senator Klobuchar, Mayor Buttigieg, and the numbskull Robert "Beto" O'Rourke coincidentally endorsed Mr. Biden right before the primaries of Super Tuesday. The Democratic National Committee did its job in destroying the candidacy of Senator Sanders to promote the power of the corporate oligarchs.
Good thing there were not any emails exposed. That again would be embarrassing.
The pressing question is what is a President Biden going to do for our current dilemmas? Restructure the economy? Solve the pandemic and its longed-for aftermath with for-profit healthcare? Magically mend race relations?
Capitalist democracy is now dead with this past election. It is a new era, and Joe Biden has offered little in solutions to the problems of our times.