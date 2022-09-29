Elizabeth M. Judge, Livermore
All over the world and in this country democracy is taking a hit. Autocrats are lying to their followers and tearing down anyone going against their aim for power. Democracy has to work locally and all of us must be stewards of it to see that it is not lost.
So it is more important than ever for democracy to work in Livermore. But because it feared a new council would change the housing location, Council threw democracy out the window and sold the central downtown property to Eden Housing just eight weeks before the election.
Council had decided weeks ago to loan about $8M in city funds to Eden Housing to enable the non-profit to buy the coveted downtown property. Council has committed an additional $9M in public funds for contamination removal and open space requirements for Eden at that site. Courts have found that the expenditure of public funds is a legislative action subject to referenda! The city attorney disagrees.
Eight thousand citizens signed a referendum to put the issue on the November ballot. Yet the city attorney, who has been wrong before as in the Garaventa Hills case, claimed a referendum was illegal and had the city clerk stop the processing of the signatures.
A suit was filed but the judge denied the case which is still under appeal. Council went ahead anyway and finalized the sale quietly on Sept 7.
Of vital significance is the fact that candidates on the November ballot for city council, Marchand, Branning and Choing, favored the sale but expressed NO problems with the way the council pulled off this outrageous affront to democracy in Livermore.
A vote for these candidates means Livermore will just get more of the same: more personal insults directed at opponents, more underhanded autocratic stunts and, thus, leadership not fit for young people to witness.
Livermore is sliding into autocracy. STOP THE SLIDE.