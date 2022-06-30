Van Rainey, Livermore
I was listening to the testimony of Gabriel Sterling, the COO of the election’s office of Georgia’s Secretary of State, when he described a discussion, he had with an attorney who was arguing false allegations of potential fraud and malfeasance at the Folsom County election tabulation center at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. In response to the attorney’s allegations, Mr. Sterling gave factual responses to refute them. He stated that he had said certain facts, and the Attorney responded simply, “I get that.” After continued rebuttal of the specious argument after argument with specific facts supported by irrefutable evidence, the attorney replied after each, “I get that.”
Still, in the end, the attorney said, “I still believe in my heart; they stole the election.”
When persons, who by their very profession rely on facts and reason, can simply deny reality, because they know better in their heart, we can begin to recognize the perversion of the least and basic notion of decency and righteous behavior that plagues our public square. From the beginning of the Age of Reason when the fundamentals of democratic principles were given birth, they demanded that truth and reason must prevail for the rule of law to remain sacrosanct above the will of men. I argue that it is incumbent on all who choose democracy over autocracy to faithfully commit to understanding, to the best of their ability, the truth and reality.
When I watch attorneys deny facts and people violently invade the Capital and hatefully threaten others in devotion to blatant falsehoods promulgated by an inveterate liar and his sycophants, I think of petulant children, but that would be unfair to the brattiest of kids imaginable. When I watch intemperate speeches at school board meetings that replace loudness for logic, what responsibility do these people feel for reaching others with reason instead of wrath?
I get that we can get emotionally tangled, but like when I get into a dispute with someone I love and care for, we usually start with, “Can we talk?”