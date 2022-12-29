Stable isotope probing (SIP) has been apparently an arduous, slow process. Scientists at the LLNL (Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory) have improved SIP through automation to make the procedure six times faster. This advancement will exponentially increase our knowledge of the ecology and physiology of soil microorganisms and has enormous beneficial potentials for humanity ranging from the chemical engineering of materials to the quality and yields of food production.
SIP can use the isotope carbon-13 to learn more about microorganisms. Carbon-13 has 6 protons - like all carbon atoms - and 7 neutrons and is 1.1% of naturally occurring carbon. The common carbon isotope is carbon-12 that has 6 neutrons and is 98.9% of a natural mix of carbon atoms. An isotope is a unique combination of protons and neutrons. With a different amount of neutrons than other isotopes of the same element, an isotope possesses a different mass than other isotopes of that element. A neutron is a noncharged, nonelementary, subatomic particle in the nucleus of an atom. All atoms have neutrons, except the protium isotope of hydrogen whose nucleus consists of only one positively charged proton.
Carbon-13 is a nonradioactive, stable isotope. If a substrate, like a sugar, is enriched with carbon-13 and incorporated into a biomarker, it can be compared by centrifuge and other techniques to a biomarker that has not incorporated carbon-13 above natural levels. The nucleic acids of an organism’s genetic material - DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) - have five-carbon sugar (ribose) components. SIP is an enlightening tool for understanding the ecology and physiology of microorganisms with the addition of metagenomic (beyond genes) methods.
Currently, we know more about the deepest depths of the oceans than we know about the soil under our feet. An ideal soil is 45% mineral, 25% air and 25% water in its pore space, and 5% organic. Soil microorganisms are part of this dynamic, labyrinthian organic fraction and we know far too little about them.
The sustenance reality of hundreds of millions to billions of humans will be vastly enhanced if we better comprehend the overall soil microbe ecology - starting with decomposer microbes that make ammonia from dead plant and animal material, continuing with the oxidation (electron loss) of that ammonia to nitrite in a rate-limited microbial process called nitrification, then resulting in the production of the critical plant nutrient nitrate by the niche of other microbes.