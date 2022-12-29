Greg Scott, Livermore  

Stable isotope probing (SIP) has been apparently an arduous, slow process. Scientists at the LLNL (Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory) have improved SIP through automation to make the procedure six times faster. This advancement will exponentially increase our knowledge of the ecology and physiology of soil microorganisms and has enormous beneficial potentials for humanity ranging from the chemical engineering of materials to the quality and yields of food production.  