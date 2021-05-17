Mark Palajac, Livermore
About me: I’m a retired finance guy. I worked with Joan Seppala and Ruth Gasten in 2020 to promote an alternative plan. I’ve been a commissioner for the Livermore Housing Authority since 2017.
The following are some data points regarding the viability of the alternative to the Eden Downtown Housing Plan:
· The Eden Plan has 130 units on 2.5 acres for a density of 52 units per acre, which is the zoning max. The alternative proposes 230 units on 2 acres, which is 116 units per acre, more than double the limit. That means there is less than half the living space per person.
· The County A1 funding of $14.4 million requires the land for housing be controlled (owned) before award. The alternative location has several owners, none of them being the city, and cannot be purchased before funding expires.
· The county informed the city that moving the approved plan to another site will trigger a new competitive award process.
· Eden used unit sizes to be competitive for County A1 and federal funding. The alternative plan will have units half the size and has no chance of funding being awarded from county and/or federal sources.
· The 100 incremental living units and double the parking ratio (two per unit) will drive up construction costs considerably and will make the per-unit cost exceed the statutory limit allowed for affordable projects. Without the possibility of affordable funding sources, the alternate plan will need additional funding of $30 to $70 million, or more, from non-government sources ($10 to $12 million to buy property; $14.4 million to replace A1 funding; $10 to reimburse the city fund for former Lucky site, plus funds to replace federally subsidized loans). These exclude provisions for the cost of a park.
· There is no funding source for the alternative plan.
· There is no building partner for the alternative plan.
While I understand the desire to have a larger greenspace downtown, (I would like that too), there has never been a viable plan put forward as an alternative. The ‘win-win’ idea is an idea created by The Independent without any meaningful planning and no funding. The alternative plan is as real as the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy. Continuing to promote it only serves to provide another source of division in our community.