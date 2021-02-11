Greg Scott, Livermore
By recent executive order, President Biden affirmed the goal of 30% of the country's land into conservation.
The call by academia and policymakers, on the other hand, is for "carbon net-zero" by 2050. The juxtaposition of these two reminds me of the English proverb, "You can't have your cake and eat it too."
Carbon net-zero means that overall, we will have zero carbon and carbon dioxide equivalent emissions annually. Academia is saying this is feasible on a cost basis in relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2050.
In one article entitled "Big but affordable effort needed for America to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, Princeton study shows," Molly Seltzer writes, "Past research has probed whether net-zero is technically possible and what it might take to get there. But a missing piece has been detail that could inform local officials and authorities responsible for making decisions about important areas for the transition, such as siting and land use, along with information for the communities and stakeholders that shape and are affected by decisions."
It was not a logical and informed local decision to approve the North Livermore Aramis Solar Project by the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments.
Commissioner Imhof, with the heritage of 100 years of family farming, stated that, "You wouldn't grow lettuce out there," in regard to the Aramis Project lands.
Someone please tell Mr. Imhof that lettuce is being grown, albeit on a small-farming scale, in North Livermore. The 18 acre-feet (5,865,318 gallons) of water the Aramis Project is slated to receive annually would grow a lot of lettuce!
Land use is a consideration? It is going to take an enormous amount of land to get to carbon net-zero through utility-scale solar-electric. The detrimental losses are to the soil, to the biological and genetic diversity, and to socio-economic justice.
The Aramis Project would be a sacrifice of critical lands - crucial to conservation and agricultural potentials - for more expensive and less reliable electricity as a result of building additional grid transmission, distribution and backup infrastructure; and the vulnerability of lithium-ion batteries unable to deal with long-term outages like we had in the heat spell last August - a time of optimum solar-electric energy production.
That English adage is poignant. We can't have our resilience and reliability and maintain conservation and agricultural North Livermore land-use character too.