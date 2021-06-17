Glenn White, Dublin
Marjorie Taylor Green, upon leaving the Holocaust Museum, still refused to walk back her comments comparing the Democratic Party, a center left coalition, to Hitler’s National Socialist Party.
National Socialists and fascists are right wing nationalistic militaristic law and order types who have no respect for the rule of law. Fascists promise to make Germany and America great again by building up the military because they don’t believe Germany and America win any more. Fascists constantly rail against liberals, socialists, and pacifists, as well as racial and religious minorities.
Fascists claim the free press is the “enemy of the people,” because it criticizes their leader, whom they believe can do no wrong, because he and he alone can solve the country’s problems. Therefore, they have their own right wing networks spewing propaganda 24/7 on AM radio and other media, similar to the Joseph Goebbels radio networks of the 1920s and 30s. Fascists are not socialists, who are identified by nationalizing industries, but are, instead, identified by privatized camps and prisons operated by private organizations like the SS, a private, right-wing militia.
Hitler explained his National Socialism was the opposite of left-wing socialism, which revolves around collective solutions, because his National Socialism was like Mussolini’s Fascism, where common people, the weaker sticks in the bundle or “fasces”, revolve around an autocratic leader, the strong axe in the center of the “fasces”, making the bundle stronger than its parts.
Right wing fascism is a repudiation of both Western democracy and Marxist socialism as the World War II Alliances clearly demonstrated. Fascism appears similar to communist totalitarianism but is conservative, capitalistic and often supported by religious organizations. Extreme nationalism, sometimes to the point of ethnic, racial and religious bigotry, is the opposite of the Marxist message to unify the workers of the world and is a hallmark of right-wing fascism.
Modern neo-fascists can be identified by their false claim that Hitler and his party were left wing socialists. The fascist Big Lie technique is to repeat the lie over and over again, until folks believe it. Right wing fascism relies upon ignorance as much as bigotry and fear to succeed.