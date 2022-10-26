It was in September of 2017 when I first spoke at the Livermore City Council. I had graduated from a program called Partners for Change, and I shook hands with then Mayor Marchand. I decided to see what the city council was doing, so I referenced a current agenda, which included an item on homelessness.
It was appalling. I quickly learned that the Livermore City Council and city staff knew next to nothing about homelessness. My speaking stint caused a bit of a stir. Later, a pastor at a local church who was involved with Partners for Change sat down next to me when I was having an Open Heart Kitchen meal at that church. and basically, told me that it wasn’t a good idea for me to speak at the city council. She said Alan concurred, while referring to Alan Burnham, a leader in the Partners for Change program.
Presently, Alan Burnham is a proponent of the downtown Eden Housing Project. Mr. Burnham and associates have purchased a piece of land for $2 million directly across Railroad Avenue north of the proposed downtown Eden Housing Project. Is this property susceptible to eminent domain, as has been the fate of other proximate properties north of Railroad Avenue? See U.S. Supreme Court Kelo v. City of New London (2005).
In early 2018, I started attending Human Services Commission meetings. What bunk! I was usually the only non-grantee candidate citizen to attend. I soon learned the so-called commissions were the avenue by fealty for the Livermore political machine. Evan Branning was on that commission at the time. With encouragement, I applied for a Human Services Commissioner position and interviewed with Councilwoman Munro and then Councilman Woerner. Fat chance! What could a homeless man possibly know about homelessness? Nor did I tow the absurd party line. Summarily ignored, some citizens several years ago envisioned a “Navigation Center” for the homeless on the property that Mr. Burnham purchased. That group was told by the City of Livermore it was too close to downtown and that they would not get a building permit. Now there are going to be 16 units for the homeless at the downtown Eden Housing Project across the street?
Judging from that change in Livermore, and with the likes of Evan Branning on the Livermore Planning Commission: Get ready to be renamed “East Dublin”!