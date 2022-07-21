Tania Panarello, Livermore
First, I apologize to any offended by my July 14 letter to the Independent. That letter was retracted and was NOT to be printed, so that I might submit a better, more informed letter. And yet, here we are, so I will speak from the heart of a mother with a passionate interest in the young people of our community.
I apologize to the Livermore businesses in my original letter; I sounded flippant, even unintentionally critical. Mozart, Einstein & Me is a magical place of amusements, reminiscent of Cooleykatz Toys; while a veritable treasure trove of gift ideas where I have purchased puzzles, Mozart closes at 7 or 8 p.m. Plus, my kids aren’t always looking to buy things, but rather experiences — opportunities to hang out during later hours, maybe make new friends, in a safe and affordable downtown environment. (Not all young people work, due to special needs or other circumstances, or they attend school or work during the day.)
My husband and I love going to Wingen Bakery and The Cheese Parlor, both owned and run by amazing young couples who are passionate about their craft, but I don’t expect them to change their hours or business model to accommodate my kids.
Fantasy Books & Games is comic-book fandom heaven for our boys to shop, but again, they aren’t always looking to buy things.
Comments on Facebook regarding my letter (before I politely requested the post be removed) mentioned youth groups and LARPD programs, but what about a safe, informal downtown space for our youth to create and recreate, to connect with others in their age group (ages 13-20)? Perhaps an arcade with video games and pinball machines, a snack counter with indoor and outdoor dining oases? They could pay by the game or by the hour; this place could also serve as a job opportunity for them.
Teens get a bad rap. They seem like a nuisance, because we as a society treat them like a nuisance. We’ve all been their age! We can do better. We can show we genuinely care about their needs and interests by including them in our downtown plan. They are looking to us older adults to lead, so let us lead by showing our youth that they DO matter, that they DO have a place in this world. Maybe then, we can truly put the UNITY back in our commUNITY.