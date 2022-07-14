Tania Panarello, Livermore
As a parent of two teenage boys, I am incredulous that, out of all this downtown development and referendums and such, NO ONE has mentioned a very important yet often overlooked group: teens and young adults (ages 13-20); they're too old for playgrounds, but not old enough to drink.
What amusements and attractions do they have that they can spend money on when downtown? Are they going to blow $50 at Mozart, Einstein & Me? Can they buy a bottle of wine as a Mother's Day gift? Will they hang out at the Cheese Parlor? They can't go to Wingen Bakery at night. (No offense, I love all these businesses; don't change a thing!)
My point is: My kids (and others) and their friends are good kids, but there is NOTHING for them to do downtown at night. Before or after dinner, I encourage them to walk downtown, get them to spread their wings and become more independent. It would be even better if they could spend their dollars locally, here in town, than just having to go to the mall. They would love to have an arcade -- some area to be safe and hang out. Please, City Council, Mayor Woerner, Save Livermore Downtown (or whatever you call yourselves these days) -- give these kids a chance and show you actually care about them. Please consider them in your plans when developing our downtown area. Thank you.