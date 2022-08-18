Maurice Duenas, Livermore
Thanks be to you, David Furst, for being on the board for the park district, but 16 years is more than enough and too long in a seat of power. He served many other fine positions over the years in other parts of the city and area. Now, it’s best for the park to get newer blood instead of 16 years of Furst and, even more so, Mary Alice Falting, who has been on the board since 1994; that is too long for anyone to be running any board of any kind. Please, vote for the new people that run for the board, so we have new ideas instead of the old-fashioned and out-of-date Furst and Faltin controlling our parks and recreations. The parks need to impose term limits, so we have better choices for city council and more.