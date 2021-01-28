Christine Thompson, Livermore
Fellow community members – are we being misled?
I would like to express my great concern regarding the revised low-income Downtown Livermore Eden Housing plan that was quietly presented on Dec. 7 to the city council, showing a stark 42% increase in the housing footprint – a revision that will nearly eliminate all of the proposed Veterans Park that has been touted to the community for years! The vision of this land was to provide housing for certain income levels (this is changing too, please do your research!), and to create a family-friendly outdoor space for parents like me to gather with our children while supporting our local businesses.
The goal was not to create a concrete jungle, which not only takes away from the character of such a sacred space in our community, but also is not what the community has been seeing on visual maps since 2018! Families like mine are expecting a safe, green, open space to enjoy with our children, a place to make memories and make new friends, a place to sit and appreciate the city that we love. The spacious Veterans Park was proposed to help support our local businesses, provide a social footprint for young and older families to congregate, and be the downtown gathering space we have been planning on for many years!
Before any decision is made, I am requesting that the mayor and city council be transparent to the public about the proposed drastic changes to our Downtown Plan, so community members like myself can decide what we want for our families. This is our beloved downtown, not the town of a nonprofit who will build and leave us with a suffocating complex of overcrowded larger units and their related parking issues - thus suffocating our years-long vision of Veterans Park.
The future of our town is at stake - our children deserve more!