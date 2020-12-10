Owen Brovont, Livermore
We have reached a point in America where stupidity and ignorance are vying for first place in the description of the American character.
I believe ignorance is nosing out stupidity largely because of the palpable decline of our educational and news reporting institutions. Society must limit the access and duration to political power and authority, and to whom the access is allowed, as it soon comes to be treated like personal property – to be used as one sees fit – a recent demonstration has it, “one rule for thee and a different rule for me!”
Our politicians quite often use their access to power to gain great personal wealth; several recent presidents prior to Trump have demonstrated that fact conspicuously. Great wealth is the obverse of a coin the other face of which is power – our politicians have repeatedly proven that one begets the other and it inevitably leads to abuse; therefore, the acquisition and possession of great wealth must be limited in its influence over the affairs of society.
Since the core to abuse is wealth, the franchise must be restricted to individual citizens by limiting the influence of wealth and denied to all quasi-individuals; i.e., corporations, labor unions, political action committees, and lobbies. How that can be accomplished is a conundrum that has successfully evaded solution since humans developed societies.
It is clear that our illusions eventually victimize us!
Our recent election appears to have validated that opinion – I would have preferred that not to be the case. We are poised to enter a period of painful social upheaval leading to conspicuous changes in our way of life and possibly the evisceration of the institutions of government under which this nation has prospered, grown powerful, and earned the respect of the civilized world. It has also generated envy and open hostility by some of the nations who resent America’s championing of the common man – the loss of freedom in Hong Kong is a graphic example of what is in store for America.
We can also look forward to further deceit from the news media and continuing cleverly pitting groups of Americans against one another. Abraham Lincoln said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand" – unfortunately, we are at the doorstep of proving the wisdom of Lincoln’s observation.
Farrell Scott’s comments in the Dec. 3 Independent on the Weldhaas screeds: well and truly said, Mr. Scott.