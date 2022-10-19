Vladimir Pavlushkin, Livermore

The City of Livermore and Lafferty Communities lost in court to Save The Hill Group in March of this year after an attempt to unlawfully develop Garaventa Hill. Was anyone held responsible? City employees, council members and the City’s legal representation all remain in their positions of authority over you. Who paid the City to fight against their constituents in an attempt to defend the developer? You did. While you pay their salaries and for their mishaps, they shamelessly and vehemently continue to work against you.