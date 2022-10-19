Vladimir Pavlushkin, Livermore
The City of Livermore and Lafferty Communities lost in court to Save The Hill Group in March of this year after an attempt to unlawfully develop Garaventa Hill. Was anyone held responsible? City employees, council members and the City’s legal representation all remain in their positions of authority over you. Who paid the City to fight against their constituents in an attempt to defend the developer? You did. While you pay their salaries and for their mishaps, they shamelessly and vehemently continue to work against you.
A few months after the loss suffered by the City and Lafferty, PG&E received an application from a developer looking to build 44 homes on Garaventa Hill. In order to provide power to this proposed housing development, PG&E applied to the City requesting permission to begin adding utility infrastructure on Bear Creek Drive, leading to Garaventa Hill. The City’s engineers approved PG&E’s application, despite there being no approval from the City to develop Garaventa Hill. In an hour-long conversation (recorded with all parties’ consent) with PG&E’s and the City of Livermore’s senior employees, PG&E revealed that, prior to starting work, they were unaware that the proposed Garaventa Hill project had no approval from the City. In addition, the City’s Senior Civil Engineer, Farnoush Levers, who is in charge of the Garaventa Hill project and encroachment permits in the City, stated that, at the time of approval of PG&E’s application, the City was unaware that PG&E’s work was tied to Garaventa Hill. Despite being unaware of the purpose of the work currently commencing on Bear Creek, Farnoush stated multiple times that the City reviews all permits accurately and thoroughly. When asked if the City would approve PG&E’s request to work on Bear Creek had the City known that the work was tied to Garaventa Hill, Levers refused to answer. We hope that the City of Livermore’s Senior Civil Engineer, who collects upwards of a quarter million dollars in total pay & benefits (Transparent California 2021) from the City of Livermore, is competent and honest in her answers. Disturbing the road and utilities on Bear Creek in anticipation of a housing project on Garaventa Hill that is not approved is an unnecessary inconvenience and ultimately might prove to be a total waste of PG&E’s and the City’s resources as the Garaventa Hill housing project may NEVER be approved.
I wonder who is paying for all this...