Paul Stone, Dublin
If Bill O'Reilly writes another book, he should title it, “Killing California: The Tragic Failure of Newsomism.”
Rather than governing, Newsom is royally ruling and ruining California. He and his minions are committing stateicide. "Christmas?" the Gavin says--'"Bah, humbug!"
We all know the litany of failures of his reign: super high income and gas taxes, energy rates skyrocketing, homelessness out of control, businesses destroyed, schools closed, near zero water storage creation, the releasing of often violent prisoners, mega unfunded liabilities, ad infinitum. His performance re: the 'VID is abysmal.
Businesses, such as Hewlett Packard recently, and residents continue to flee the state in droves. And if I weren't tied down by personal circumstances I'd join 'em.
Haven't even you liberals had enough of this man? He is an utter disaster as governor. It gives me no pleasure in saying that but facts are facts.
Please download, sign, and get your friends to sign the petition to recall this man before we completely turn into Venezuelifornia. Recallgavin2020.com. Future generations of Californians will thank you.
PS, When he's recalled we can all get together to celebrate at the French Laundry.