Glenn White, Dublin

President Trump rallied in Waco, where Satan’s Evangelist, David Koresh, faithlessly rejected the armor of God (Ephesians 6:13-20) to embrace weapons of war, the symbols of the demonic cult of Mars (1 Corinthians 10:20-21), and cause his children to pass under fire, like Sandy Hook, or pass through the fire like the Canaanite cults of Jezebel. Trump, an anti-Christ (1 John 2:18), proclaimed his anti-Christ beliefs that he never sought forgiveness in 2015 only to appease the MAGA churches with “I will be asking for forgiveness, but hopefully I won’t have to be asking for much forgiveness.” in 2016. Diminishing confession and forgiveness diminishes Jesus’s purpose. Saying one doesn’t need forgiveness is the most anti-Christ statement one can make because that statement nullifies Christ (Galatians 5:4).