President Trump rallied in Waco, where Satan’s Evangelist, David Koresh, faithlessly rejected the armor of God (Ephesians 6:13-20) to embrace weapons of war, the symbols of the demonic cult of Mars (1 Corinthians 10:20-21), and cause his children to pass under fire, like Sandy Hook, or pass through the fire like the Canaanite cults of Jezebel. Trump, an anti-Christ (1 John 2:18), proclaimed his anti-Christ beliefs that he never sought forgiveness in 2015 only to appease the MAGA churches with “I will be asking for forgiveness, but hopefully I won’t have to be asking for much forgiveness.” in 2016. Diminishing confession and forgiveness diminishes Jesus’s purpose. Saying one doesn’t need forgiveness is the most anti-Christ statement one can make because that statement nullifies Christ (Galatians 5:4).
The Children of the Devil who believe Jesus but practice murderous lies (John 8:31,44), like Koresh, continue to harbor the demonic cult of Mars, the cult of Randy Weaver, and Timothy McVeigh, their greatest soldier, who killed hundreds of innocent Americans, including children, like a Crusading terrorist. Christian Nationalism is one manifestation of this cult that desecrates our flag with idolatrous images of weaponry, Mars’s pagan symbol. Mars is the pagan god of war and cowardice because he ran to mommy (Hera) and daddy (Zeus) for a boo-boo received in the Trojan War, whining like a MAGA loser about imaginary unfair treatment. Celebrating Mars and his adultery with Venus, they fornicate with Russian spies, like Maria Butina, and defend their anti-Christ leader’s cheating with a porn star on his Playboy bunny girlfriend, while his wife nursed his newborn.
Children of the Devil implement human sacrifice of living breathing women with birth complications on their Satanic altar of lies proclaiming that abortion is murder (Ecclesiastes 4:1-3,6:3-5, Job 10:19,33:4, Mark 14:21). Satan’s Evangelist, Alex Jones, lied about Sandy Hook, because children of the Devil view passing other peoples’ children under fire as some necessary sacrifice, publicly offering hypocritically worthless thoughts and prayers to their cowardly gods of war, death lies and deceit in defiance of Christ (Matthew 6:5-6). They actually work to put more weaponry in the hands of their child-sacrificing “priests”, pretending it will somehow stop their carnage. Like cowards, they hide behind the 2nd Amendment which doesn’t force any of this any more than the 1st Amendment forces them to lie and serve Satan.
“By their fruits you will know them” (Matthew 7:20)