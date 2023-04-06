Glenn White, Dublin
My response to Charles Bellavia’s and Joanne Berven’s Letters (3/30/23) follows.
The double murder for pregnancy law in California was deceptively sold to voters to somehow execute Scott Petersen twice and almost no association was made with abortion at that time. Petersen still breathes. My purpose (Letters 3/23/23) was to explain why MAGA must deceptively lie.
Jeremiah 1:5 says God knows the Prophet even before he was formed, before conception, to demonstrate God’s infinite knowledge, not that the Prophet is alive in the womb. John the Baptist was born a leaping child of God when the Holy Spirit entered Elizabeth in Luke 1:41-44.
The Bible says that the terminated unborn are neither alive nor dead but non-existent: never been, carried from womb to grave (Ecclesiastes 4:1-3, Job 10:19) which is why Jesus said it would be good for Judas to never be born; aborted (Mark 14:21). Therefore, abortion isn’t murder (John 10:10).
“The dead do not know anything, nor have they any longer a reward, for their memory is forgotten” (Ecclesiastes 9:5). There is no eternal torment for unbelievers never born again of God or Satan and abortion isn’t murder. Children of Satan the Devil, the Accuser of Sins, make up sins and punishment because they hate their enemy: Jesus, the Forgiver of Sins. (2 Corinthians 4:4)
The Seed of the Serpent, Satan’s Children, has eternal enmity against Jesus, the Seed of the [virgin] Woman by The Holy Spirit (Luke 1:35), and not of Adam’s sinful seed (Romans 5:12-21), as prophesied from the beginning (Genesis 3:15). Holy Spirit descends upon Jesus when baptized by John, who was born with Holy Spirit for that purpose. Hypocritically lying and blaspheming (Mark 3:28-29) in Jesus’ Name indicates Satan’s Children don’t believe in their hearts Jesus was raised from the dead, disqualifying them from salvation (Romans 10:9-10) and condemning them to eternal torment in the presence of their eternal enemy: Jesus (Revelation 14:9-11) and separated from their Satanic gods who are eternally tormented alive in the Lake of Fire where the dead are prophetically cremated, returned to dust, and not tormented because they’re dead (Revelation 19:20-20:15, Ecclesiastes 9:5).
I am a worthless sinner (Romans 3:23, 7:14-8:1, Luke 18:9-14) thankful for Amazing Grace (Romans 6:23, 10:9-15, Ephesians 2:8-9) seeking God’s approval through study (2 Timothy 2:15).
Please celebrate Jesus’ Sacrifice and Resurrection this Easter week by worshipping God in Spirit and Truth (John 4:24).