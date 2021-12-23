Dawn Plants, Dublin
Just a few months ago, Dublin residents were being steamrolled over the former “At Dublin” project’s latest new “reconfiguration” that consultants (who don’t live in Dublin) came up with, going from 211 to your choice of 350 or 850 housing units?
The following month, TruMark Homes is now shoving another 573 homes down our throats. Residents watch the clueless Planning Commission (yet again) shove these insane projects through the pipeline, while the City Council praises each other yet again, as they approve more of these grandiose plans?
We have a 2022 Election coming…time to vote out the arrogant and self-indulgent ones who think only of their “political future” and don’t care about the people who elected them. It’s all a Greed Grab, and it needs to stop. This is your chance to vote out the opportunists that keep pushing more housing, when our schools and streets are so crowded, it is a disgrace. It never hurts to email them and tell them you plan to vote them out! How many chances do they get to destroy Dublin?
As the hills turn green again from the recent rain, remember why you loved Dublin. It wasn’t because it had so many Boxes with Windows. Not everyone can live here, it is already overcrowded and filled with crime and traffic. As our stores close down, where will all these people shop?
The “Pausing the Growth” rhetoric keeps the myth rolling. The GREED trickles down into every spot of land left around here. How did 7-8 story buildings become feasible? City Staff enjoys high salaries and huge pensions (they contribute so little to), that will be funded by you, the taxpayer. They retire into the $un$et after the damage is done.
Vote the GREED out of Dublin, before we have nothing left to love. The schools and infrastructure upgrades needed will be more weight on the back of the taxpayer. Vote them out and make it STOP. Whoever has the bigger signs doesn’t mean they are better for Dublin, they just have more money for bigger signs.
To quote a wise friend of mine … “The Gravy Train just keeps rolling. But who feeds the horses and picks up all the muck? That would be you, the taxpayer."