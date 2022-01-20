Rifka Several, Livermore
The Downtown Parking Management Study Final Report (Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates, Inc.) identified our downtown as the “heart of Livermore.” It urged the city to ensure its continued vitality by establishing space for public parking. ” One of the consultant’s strategies was to charge a parking impact fee for new development – not subsidize private parking!
If the city is determined to subsidize the hotel, why not consider funding the initial underground parking facility in the original feasibility study instead of taking up prime downtown property for its valet parking lot? Then, the hotel will “contribute to successful downtown revitalization” (city staff report).