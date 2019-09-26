You, dear reader, have, in all likelihood, very little or no knowledge and/or understanding of homelessness. You discount me on this? All right, how about a one-week ‘vacation’ in Livermore with no roof, no private bathroom and no what we would normally call a “bed”? For a fuller experience you could forgo your car and money for the ‘vacation’-week also.
By this you will have crossed a chasm of economic segregation. Growing homelessness is largely a result of an accelerating class war in our community and across our country. In the United States the top 1% of wealth gained $21 trillion from 1989 through 2016 while the bottom 50% of wealth lost $900 billion in the same time period. Our capitalistic system and markets have gotten crueler, more vampiric and more parasitic. If you are on the beneficial side of acquisition and/or speculation and/or manipulation and/or exploitation, then materially all may seem well. It is not and has not been well for the vulnerable, which in increasing numbers have become homeless.
While out there on your ‘vacation’ you may seek “Crisis Intervention Services,” for which The Tri-Valley has received $494,000 from State monies from H.E.A.P (Homeless Emergency Act Program) to be spent by March 31, 2021. What would be the result of this encounter? You are unlikely to get any emergency shelter because of your “psychological scoring.” Feel free to call 2-1-1 and see the actions thereof from City of Livermore General Fund contribution. Welcome to “The Homeless Games”!
A crisis intervention service provider employee told me the government was slow. “Dithering” would be a better descriptor. In dithering there is an opportunity cost of time passage where an alternative may come about out of necessity.
We speak of innovation as one of the three main initiatives of the City of Livermore. Why not an innovative homeless shelter such as a pod that locks from the inside? It would be a safe refuge, a carapace. What would power do in response? Crane the pods away to some location and thus create a needed ‘commons’ by default? Gas the occupant or occupants out?
Spring-origami technology could provide a portable ‘pod.’ Origami is the folding of paper or other materials into shapes and was originated in Japanese culture. The problem architecturally and from an engineering standpoint is that the folds or creases in origami are not sufficiently load-bearing for a structure. This can be corrected by springs, as has been learned by studying insect wings where proteins act as springs (e.g. Insect order Dermaptera. “Derma” is for “skin” and “ptera” is for “wing.” Think earwigs!).
There could also be spring-kirigami technology (you heard it here first!). Kirigami is “cut” (“kiri”) “paper” (“gami”). A group at Johns Hopkins University has put forth computer modelling technology where almost any shape can be modelled and thus constructed with kirigami computer graphic projections. Well, innovative Bay Area, why not spring-kirigami pods for the homeless? We know government is not going to much ameliorate the greater part of homelessness in the near future or the Long Now, so perhaps innovation outside of government is the key to betterment in a larger number of homeless situations other than the small percentage that is currently, or will be, served under present plans. My bet is that your ‘vacation’-week would be much safer and pleasant in a spring-kirigamihomeless-pod!