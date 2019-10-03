I would like to thank Jan Brovont for the letter “Things to Think About” (The Independent, Sept. 26, 2019). Much appreciation for at least expressing something in regard to the homeless situation. Not that I really care to be dissecting, but I am going to be dissecting anyway.
Brovont wrote “47% of the homeless in the USA live in California.” There is no factual basis for this. This would mean nearly one-out-of-two homeless in this country live here in California. Not true. It is a bit less than one-out-of-four, which is all too high. California is 12%, or just under one-out-of-eight of the population of the United States, so the California homeless representation is double (not quadruple) the state’s population representation by percentage. My basis is the Point-In-Time (PIT) Counts for the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “Annual Homeless Assessment Report” (AHAR), which is published every December. I think what happened here is a confusion on the statistic. “47%” comes from the fact that 47% of the unsheltered homeless population of our country is in California, not 47% of the entire homeless population is in California. This means that nearly one-out-of-two unsheltered homeless in the United States are in California, or four times California’s population representation by percentage.
“19% of the homeless in the USA live in Los Angeles,” is also stated by Brovont. Though closer, it too is not accurate and not clearly defined. Is it the City of Los Angeles or do we mean here the entire County of Los Angeles? The name is construed the same, however the entity is not. This would be like equating Oakland with all of Alameda County. If what was referred to was the County of Los Angeles, then the statistic would be just under 11%, or one-out-of-nine in the United States, not nearly one-out-of-five. Still, altogether way too high.
Not to nitpick here, however I need for you all to be lucid on the homeless problem and its scope. These statistical exaggerations are not the fault of Brovont, as they are the propaganda recently of the Trump Administration and President Trump trying to belittle California liberals on homelessness. It is not that California liberals do not deserve to be belittled on the California homeless problem so much as it is that President Trump does not know squat about homelessness, nor do I think he really cares. The Trump Administration has used California homelessness as political attack. The Administration’s proposed solutions and critiques are ludicrous. If you want to be schooled on the Executive Branch’s bunk then read the 41-page “The State of Homelessness in America” by The Council of Economic Advisers, September 2019, though having your favorite libation would be much more productive.
“San Francisco spent $300,000,000 on about 10,000 homeless last year.” Yay Jan Brovont! Definitely in the ballpark on that one! It is followed with “Yet there still is a growing problem.” This is where I would recommend that The Independent start an “Understatement of the Issue Award.” Brovont won it!
“In the years past, Livermore had a fair amount of vehicles which had bumper stickers reading this: “When guns are outlawed, then only outlaws will have guns.” (Brovont). Yes, and: “When homelessness is outlawed, then at least the homeless will be sheltered.” Though arresting our way out of homelessness is not going to work either.
“Who fuels your adventure and makes home sweet home? Trains!” (Brovont again). Yup, tell that one to a homeless person. Maybe give the homeless person a bag of Fritos while you are doing so. The plant growth substance, zeatin, in corn (Zea mays) is not very well digested by humans anyway. The naturalist Alexander von Humboldt proposed in the beginning of the nineteenth century that everything is connected to everything else. I wonder when we are going to connect our thinking on homelessness and realize that we are all connected to homelessness.