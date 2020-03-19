The expenditure of taxpayers’ money on homelessness is mostly a scam of overall ineffective, fatuous exercise.
A large amount of these financial resources is for housing. Housing is not going to solve the greater homeless problem, nor the “housing crisis.” Why? The reality is housing is not only shelter; it is more a “financialized” instrument of addicted gamblers’ bets.
“Financialized” is enabled by the unregulated shadow banking industry that has assets of around $100 trillion in the U.S. Much of this is facilitated by repos, that is repurchase agreements, that are overnight or short-term loans based on the collateral of U.S. Treasury bonds and/or Mortgage Backed Securities. The volume in the repo market is around $1 trillion per day. The financial elite play this charade at the behest of our central bank, the Federal Reserve Bank Corporation. The problem is with the “easy money” provided in reserves for liquidity in the repo market by the Federal Reserve. The “repo crisis” started in earnest last September. However, it was a big causality factor in the “Great Recession” of 2007-2009, and “Black Thursday,” March 12, when the stock market crashed, and the bond, futures, options and commodities markets went into unusual gyrations.
In response, the Federal Reserve is opening up three “repo windows” of reserves, each of $500 billion, for a total of $1.5 trillion. This was necessary to keep the global financial system from collapsing. The conundrum is that this widens and accelerates the wealth and income inequality gap of the elite, wealthy, financial finaglers and bankers against the society at-large. In other words, the chasm between “Wall Street” and “Main Street” is only increasing in size and growth rate.
To play the “housing game” is to go against this leveraged financial juggernaut. One cannot possibly and relatively “win” unless one has massive amounts of capital. One-third of all housing purchases in the U.S. are by hedge fund, private equity, and venture capital entities. To think one can spend money on a local level versus this enormous tide of usury is an inefficient, losing proposition against an asset bubble that at some point is going to have to be dealt with or that will brutally and simultaneously explode/implode.
How the Federal Reserve is going to resolve this is unknown. Therefore, in the big picture, under current circumstances, homelessness and the “housing crisis” will not be reconciled by regular housing as we know it. Shelter is going to come from the best utilization of resources possible for the most minimal shelter obtainable, not from $110,000 “tiny homes,” nor $150,000 apartments, nor the $20 million Vineyard 2.0, nor from any ruses of so-called “affordable housing.” Under government, nonprofit or private-sector schemes, or some mix thereof, most homeless will never get housing.
Without isolated, reasonable shelter the homeless cannot “self-quarantine” in the COVID-19 global pandemic. Insultingly, the City of Livermore’s Human Services Commission provided zero funding for Axis Health in its 2020-2021 grant cycle. This is unconscionable and not justifiable! What is the thinking here? Somehow the SARS-CoV-2 virus respects socioeconomic boundaries? Axis Health finished first and second in the grant funding cycle in Pleasanton, and finished in the top elsewhere. Why should Livermore be incongruent in its grant-funding cycle?
It’s only a matter of time before COVID-19 hits the vulnerable homeless population. Perhaps the homeless will become scapegoats and rounded up into a “lepers’ colony” for “self-quarantine.” Tragically, the homeless will then have their “commons.