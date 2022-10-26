Bryan Balazs, Chair, Board of Directors of Shakespeare’s Associates, Livermore
A front-page article in the Oct. 14th, 2022, edition of The Independent contains a significant error that we have asked to be corrected in a separate request. The purpose of this letter is to let the general public know of the error, given the implication for the upcoming local elections.
In the article “Who’s Funding the Candidates,” it states that Shakespeare’s Associates made a $1,000 donation to John Marchand’s 2022 mayoral campaign. We cannot and do not make these types of contributions because it would jeopardize our 501(c)3 status to do so. By falsely accusing the organization of making such a donation, on the front page of The Independent, the paper not only libels our organization but harms us and other nonprofit organizations by casting doubt on the integrity of these charities. The Independent also falsely accused two other nonprofits of making campaign contributions to an individual candidate’s campaign.
Shakespeare’s Associates has written a separate letter to the editor demanding a full retraction on the front page of its print edition and posting the retraction on digital versions as well. There are many factual errors in this article, and the retraction should be written to address all of them. In the future, The Independent should strive for more careful reporting.
Editor’s Note: The article pertaining to the campaign contributions of Livermore candidates has been corrected online and can be found on the front page of this week’s paper.