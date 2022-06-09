Martin O’Brien, Livermore
I recently read in your paper that you actually endorse Swalwell. This congressman is an embarrassment to our country, state and district, and I feel your endorsement is incorrect. This man is not honest, nor is he capable of understanding simple concepts. Just recently, he took up gun control rhetoric and just can't understand the complexity or real issues. We need change, not the same left-wing political trap that has been occurring. Please consider this information to help you make a more informed choice next time.