David Jonas, Livermore
In 2016, a Livermore Political Action Committee (PAC) filed a complaint with the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) against another local PAC, Friends of Livermore Committee (FOLC).
The complaint alleged that campaign finance reports submitted by FOLC contained numerous irregularities.
The FPPC investigated the complaint, identified errors in FOLC’s reports, and fined the PAC about $6,000.
I know this because I was the FOLC Treasurer who prepared and submitted those errant reports, for which I was solely responsible.
My errors were unintentional, honest mistakes. One mistake involved my failure to mail letters to some contributors whose total contributions were approaching “Major Donor” status, the purpose of which was to alert the donor that certain reporting requirements kick in if they exceed $10,000.
Another mistake involved my failure to report some campaign expenses within the required time window (due to my misunderstanding of the timing parameters, not an attempt to conceal expenses).
I’m sharing this in response to Friday’s front page article in The Independent entitled “Who’s Funding the Candidates?” with the provocative subtitle “Marchand Responds to Allegations Surrounding Campaign Contributions.”
The article cites several reporting irregularities from John Marchand’s 2018 Mayoral campaign, unearthed by Livermore resident Deborah McQueen and Jim Hutchins.
John Marchand explains in the article that the errors were his treasurer’s fault, exactly as the 2016 FOLC errors were my fault.
To attempt to assign blame to John Marchand for those errors, which is the apparent goal of the article, would be equivalent to blaming my errors on my fellow 2016 FOLC principals Jean King, Joan Seppala and Lee Younker.
The Independent should be ashamed for this scurrilous smear attempt.
The article also notes that, in February 2022, the FPPC rejected a complaint filed against John Marchand for the 2018 errors. Draw your own conclusions on the timing and outcome, and why The Independent would waste ink on a rejected complaint.
