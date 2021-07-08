Greg Scott, Livermore
"Let's be clear - what you are doing is not about climate action or responding to an emergency. It never was." (Greta Thunberg)
The Aramis Solar Project is not about any great alleviation of climate disruption. It is about the money. It is about the profiteering of certain landowners north of Interstate 580, one of which is Dr. Gosselin who is on the Alameda County Agricultural Committee. It is also about the profiteering of Intersect Power that has over $600 million in shadow banking venture capital.
Shadow banking is the under-regulated part of our economy that consists of private equity, hedge funds and venture capital. Venture capital is about added-value.
Solar-electric venture capital has plenty of added-value available generated by fleecing California electricity-rate payers who pay around 137% of the national average rate for electricity. With the enormous solar-electric installations built in California, has the California electricity-rate payer seen their rates decline?
Then there is electric grid reliability. Last August, California solar-electric had the capability of 11.5 Giga (billion) Watts of power when many of us went several days without electricity for 6 hours at a time. This occurred with the existence of the huge 300 Mega (million) Watt lithium-battery-backup facility at Moss Landing. Lithium-battery-backup is about selling solar-electric electricity at a higher price, not reliability.
What are we doing for climate disruption? Transportation is 41% of California's carbon dioxide emissions. Electricity generation is 11% of our emissions and 18%, if you account for the imported electricity from out-of-state. We are going to destroy the ecology and aesthetics of the North Livermore Valley and not go after the 'big fish' of emissions? Go stand on an overpass over Interstate 580 and tell me what we are doing about climate disruption!
If the reader here does much referencing, you will discover Dr. Gosselin's letter, "Agrivoltaics - Green Power Responsibility", in The Independent on July 1, is full of falsehoods, misinformation and propaganda. German research has shown that agrivoltaic food production is considerably more pricey than food production otherwise.
So, you, dear reader, need to pay higher electricity rates to offset the more expensive food produced, all of which does little to alleviate the overall radiative active gas emissions? For the profit of whom?
The North Livermore Valley has values beyond money, yet the Aramis Solar Project proves Aristotle correct: "Greed knows no bounds.”