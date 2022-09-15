Livermore is “punching above its weight,” stated performer Ben Folds in regard to this community’s support for the arts at last Saturday’s gala at the Bankhead Theater. It is true in other areas as well, like science, technology, horticulture, capital, labor and social empathy. A community is made up of minds, bodies, hearts, enigmatically defined spirits, love, history... and attracting the best of these. To accomplish this requires healthy visions and inspirations. Livermore has a unique opportunity for cultivating wonder through an open downtown park that reflects as much as possible the great sacred model we have - Nature. Though it may be intangible in the near-term, fostering creativity and positive dreams is of the utmost importance in addressing our future. “Maybe it’s a new world waiting to be born.” (Local songwriter John Thayer, “I Don’t Know Why I’m Having These Dreams”).
One argument is that Carnegie Park is already such a place. It is not. Carnegie Park doesn’t have the historical center significance of the area south of Railroad Avenue and east of “L” Street where the railroad and cattle created the current Livermore culture. Carnegie Park with its library was a public relations agenda by Andrew Carnegie, featuring 1,688 similar projects across America, to make amends for the disaster of the Johnstown Flood in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on May 31, 1889. It occurred as a result of an unusually heavy rainstorm after a dam had been lowered at an elite sporting retreat where Andrew Carnegie was a member. Johnstown was largely destroyed, and 2,209 individuals died. In essence, Carnegie Park is not a characteristic central downtown park: it is a cookie-cutter memorial.
Is the inspiration and wonder of our community to be captured by the monstrous blob of Eden Housing’s downtown “affordable housing” project? Or perhaps, it is to continue the “legacy” of the totem pole at Centennial Park? (See “Sewer Curse One of Stories in Finalist for Book of the Year,” The Independent, 3/26/2015.)
The intransigence of not moving the downtown Eden Housing Project is maintained through power, ego and greed. Expedience is not an adequate or viable solitary community justification. Giving ephemeral financing as a reason when the project will affect Livermore for generations is ludicrous. Putting “affordable housing” as a spotlighted showcase of this dynamic community does not make much sense either when awe can be.