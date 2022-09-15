Greg Scott, Livermore 

Livermore is “punching above its weight,” stated performer Ben Folds in regard to this community’s support for the arts at last Saturday’s gala at the Bankhead Theater. It is true in other areas as well, like science, technology, horticulture, capital, labor and social empathy. A community is made up of minds, bodies, hearts, enigmatically defined spirits, love, history... and attracting the best of these. To accomplish this requires healthy visions and inspirations. Livermore has a unique opportunity for cultivating wonder through an open downtown park that reflects as much as possible the great sacred model we have - Nature. Though it may be intangible in the near-term, fostering creativity and positive dreams is of the utmost importance in addressing our future. “Maybe it’s a new world waiting to be born.” (Local songwriter John Thayer, “I Don’t Know Why I’m Having These Dreams”).