John Marchand, Livermore
There have been ads and letters from the followers of the “Group of Many Names” (GOMN). This group has the same leadership and the same deep pockets as the “Friends of Livermore,” “Vibrant Livermore,” “No on P,” “Save Livermore Downtown” and many others. The same group that claims 130 apartments will destroy our downtown but the solution that they propose is to build 230 apartments at four and five stories across the street, north of Railroad Avenue, literally “on the other side of the tracks.”
Perhaps it bears repeating that the parcels across the street that the GOMN proposes to be used are not for sale. However, the land that was approved for the 130 Eden apartments was purchased with housing funds that require housing to be built upon it.
In his December 23 letter, Jim Hutchins complains that a local resident purchased the one parcel that was for sale north of Railroad. That resident will be renting the building to local nonprofits. While it may seem obvious, that parcel is no longer available and cannot be used for housing.
It has now come to light that another key parcel that wasn’t listed for sale was offered to one of the multi-millionaire funders of the GOMN. They declined to purchase it. Instead, the GOMN wants the residents of Livermore to cover the over $100 million dollar cost required if it were possible to move the Eden project. Mayor Woerner kept his promise to consider moving it, but moving the housing wasn’t feasible because the cost to Livermore taxpayers is too high.
Mr. Hutchins should take some time to understand State law and City budgeting. Despite his repeated claims, the Eden site isn’t open space. It’s a contaminated downtown parking lot. The group with whom he aligns himself wants to “leave the contamination behind.” The City wants to clean it up and build a park and much-needed housing. If Mr. Hutchins truly wants more parks, he should work with the Park District or he should run for the LARPD Board.
In his letter, Hutchins mentions the next Council election. The “Group of Many Names” has already lost the last three elections and withdrawn their ballot initiative. Perhaps the best alternative is to stop their divisive campaigns and accept the will of the voters.