Greg Scott, Livermore

Between North Livermore Avenue and North First Street, north of Interstate 580, we see the last of Livermore’s Scenic Corridor. By constructing buildings and a cemetery on “nearly half of a 104-acre parcel,” Monte Vista Memorial Gardens will profiteer from the dead at the expense of a respite from development for the living. Is this the legacy the voters of Alameda County want for a disappearing Livermore Scenic Corridor? We want to emulate Dublin? 