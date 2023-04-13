Between North Livermore Avenue and North First Street, north of Interstate 580, we see the last of Livermore’s Scenic Corridor. By constructing buildings and a cemetery on “nearly half of a 104-acre parcel,” Monte Vista Memorial Gardens will profiteer from the dead at the expense of a respite from development for the living. Is this the legacy the voters of Alameda County want for a disappearing Livermore Scenic Corridor? We want to emulate Dublin?
The Arroyo Las Positas (“the watering holes”) runs through this particular land, which is situated just below the confluence of Arroyo Seco and Arroyo Las Positas that comes from Springtown. It is a beautiful location and cattle can often be seen grazing the hills.
With having just experienced an intense winter of atmospheric rivers, think of the atmospheric river of December 1861 through January 1862. It rained ten feet in much of Northern California. The proposed cemetery land was completely flooded. Have planners counted on that potential occurrence? Luckily, the deceased do not have to swim. Even in usual years, the water table is very high in the Scenic Corridor lowlands.
Access is via the Las Colinas (“the hills”) freeway overpass. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) located this bridge in the wrong location and has determined it should be moved. For adequate access to the cemetery, taxpayers will be on the hook for millions of dollars to rebuild the bridge.
Livermore High School students currently raise farm animals on a facility on Las Colinas in Livermore’s Scenic Corridor. We continue to sacrifice the surrounding agricultural lands to non-agricultural uses. We are diminishing our food supply resilience with this, as we are losing 2,000 acres of agriculture land in the U.S. per day. These skills the students are learning are going to be more and more valuable. Why we forsake agricultural land in the Livermore Scenic Corridor is questionable. What is the foresight here of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors?
Natural gas infrastructure has already been installed under the freeway to the cemetery project site by Pacific Gas and Electric. Let me get this right: In 2030, California residents will not be able to install natural gas water heaters or furnaces, but there is plenty of natural gas to burn for the dead?
Our community should focus on the living and the land, not the dead.