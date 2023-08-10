Greg Scott, Livermore

In its last meeting on July 24, the Livermore City Council majority approved the Consent Calendar item 5.3, which is Rincon Consulting producing a program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) on areas outside of the Livermore city limits and urban growth boundary (UGB). City Councilman Barrientos dissented. In discussion, the council majority patronizingly characterized the opponents of this EIR as “afraid.” I am an opponent of this frivolous EIR, therefore, I, too, must be “afraid.”