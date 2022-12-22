Trish Munro, Livermore
This is week of the Winter Solstice, bringing—in the Northern Hemisphere—the shortest day and the longest night. This week saw the first nights of Hanukkah, with Christmas and Kwanzaa coming soon. These holidays have very different origins and meanings. For Christians, Christmas is a central holiday, celebrating the birth of Jesus. A star’s light, marking that birth, is central to that story. Christmas has also become a folk holiday, with Santa, presents, lights, and family at the core. Yet both Christmas celebrations bring light to the darkness. Unlike Christmas, Hanukkah is a relatively minor Jewish holiday. Yet, there too, light is central: the Hanukkah menorah commemorates the story of a one-day light that lasted for eight days, And Kwanzaa, the newest of the three, explicitly uses light to remind those who celebrate core values to hold dear.