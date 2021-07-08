Susan Putnam, Livermore
I applaud Save Livermore Downtown for filing a lawsuit aimed to bring about a discussion on options for our Downtown park and housing. Too long have the Mayor and City Council created a divide among city residents. They have neglected to incorporate viewpoints from a majority of residents who do not agree with their plan. Their inability to recognize the value of coming to the table so all needs are met -- a 'win-win' as Mayor Woerner phrased it while campaigning under his 'collaborative leadership' mantra -- is not acceptable. The time has come for the Mayor, Eden Housing and the residents of Livermore to have a discussion about their flawed plan and the options for our Downtown. That time is now.