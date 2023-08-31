Greg Scott, Livermore
The better choice:
“...[A]n intertwining of science, spirit, and story--old stories and new ones that can be medicine for our broken relationship with earth, a pharmacopoeia of healing stories that allow us to imagine a different relationship, in which people and land are good medicine for each other.” (Kimmerer, “Braiding Sweetgrass,” 2013)
The tragic reality:
The hills are called “Las Colinas,” from the Spanish. They, and the woolly mammoth bones they held, have been bulldozed through for Interstate 580. The drivers scurry by, without a sense of place, trying to outpace the cost of living, debts, and artificial intelligence replacement.
One-hundred eighty years ago, the hills were covered in oaks that provided acorns, a staple. The indigenous people leached out the tannins with the waters of the nearby Arroyo Seco, Arroyo Las Positas, and the watering holes of the low-lying floodplain. This is evidenced by the many grinding rocks (“manos”) that are buried under the soil fill of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors-approved Monte Vista Memorial Cemetery property. The archaeology “consultants” walked less of this land than have the homeless that have taken refuge under the nearby I-580 bridge over Arroyo Las Positas. The bought-and-paid-for-politician Supervisor Haubert is continuing his destructive trend by voting against the preservation of the Livermore Scenic Corridor. He did the same to the heritage and aesthetics of Dublin (See: David Yaffe, “Thank You Supervisors,” Mailbox, 8/24/2023).
This project is more about profiteering by investors than it is about honoring the dead. The irony is that this land is going to flood. The confluence of Arroyo Las Positas and Arroyo Seco is just upstream and Robert Livermore, Jr. knew exactly what rose off the floodplain to build his house on after the
atmospheric river flooding of December 1861 through January 1862. It rained ten feet in much of Northern California.
From the mid-1800s, this land became agricultural and provided food for people. Down Las Colinas Road currently, young people raise animals for the county fair. Little do they realize that they are in competition with the usury of the dead.
A community and its culture that values death over life and the land that can sustain life, long-term, is in big trouble. It is as if our elders have no wisdom. This is an atrocity.