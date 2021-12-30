Greg Scott, Livermore
There are, of course, few stables and mangers left in Livermore. Today, would Joseph and Mary qualify to be housed by Eden Housing for a Nativity?
During the holidays, Rep. Lee shared that she finds a lot of hope in Christmas. “It reminds me that Jesus Christ was born homeless, born in a manger. But it also reminds me that [H]is life was about fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for justice.” (Anderson, “The Poor People's Campaign: ‘Our Deadline is Victory.’” www.commondreams.org. Retrieved 12/28/2021). How many homeless are going to live in Eden Housing's development in downtown Livermore?
Isn’t it hypocritical for a nonprofit to be creating the problem it is supposed to be solving? Eden Housing's mission statement: “Eden Housing creates and sustains communities that advance equity and opportunity for all.” Does that include its employees when Eden Housing “...paid the officers, directors, trustees and key employees in 2019, $3.06M. All other employees' salaries and wages combined totaled $4.6M. Consequently 40% of all payrolls went to top management (17 people), including, their CEO Linda Mandolini's salary of $415K (total compensation)?” (Deborah McQueen, “Newton's Third Law,” The Independent, 12/23). This is "equity”? How many of its employees does Eden Housing house? Seventeen Eden Housing top employees averaged $180,000 in 2019 - a reasonable salary for obtaining Bay Area housing and not bad for ‘nonprofit’ work.
In the “Age of Chaos” of capitalism, from 1980 to now, “Structures and walls that were long charged with the task of ensuring stability -- national borders, the divide between public and profit, profit and nonprofit-weakened and blurred.” (Levy, Ages of American Capitalism, p. 591. 2021). It certainly gets fuzzy when you look at some of Eden Housing's “Partners ”: Bank of America Charitable Foundation, Capital One, Charles Schwab Foundation, Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Community Development, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo Foundation. How many Americans in the Financial Crisis lost their homes because of the loan practices of these banks?
In a survey by the U.S Census Bureau this last early December, over 21 million Americans were hungry. Much of this is because of the cost burden of housing for the housed, which is over 30% of gross income, and also the disparity between the amount of income and cost of housing for the unhoused. Marie Antoinette should have had a ‘nonprofit’ distributing cake!