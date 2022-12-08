“’Repression is the only lasting philosophy. The dark deference of fear and slavery, my friend,’ observed the Marquis, ‘will keep the dogs obedient to the whip, as long as this roof,’ looking up to it, ‘shuts out the sky.’” (Charles Dickens, “A Tale of Two Cities”)
A duplicitous, disingenuous President “Union Joe” Biden; U.S. Congress sycophants; and the corporate media have kept 115,000 railroad workers as “the dogs obedient to the whip” by denying their collective bargaining rights and blaming the railroad workers, not the politically controlling capital class, for economic threats.
Jan Brovont refers to “[t]he seven ‘Class I’ railroads - with 2021 revenue of at least $900 million” (“Freight Train Info”, Mailbox, 12/1), which is incorrect. EACH Class 1 railroad has an operating revenue of $900 million according to the Association of American Railroads. Total Class 1 operating revenue was $66 billion in 2020. Combined, Class 1 railroads are 94% of all rail system revenue.
The Surface Transportation Board chairman “estimated that since 2010, [railroad] industry spent $46 billion more on stock buybacks and dividends than on maintenance and equipment investments, which would have increased the rail system’s resilience against the kind of supply chain shocks that are currently straining consumers’ wallets and access to everyday necessities.” (www.accountable.US)
And railroad workers, with their grueling schedules, are denied seven paid sick days in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic era?
The message is clear: POTUS “Union Joe”; the majority of the U.S. Congress; most of the Democratic Party; and much of the Republican Party, including 42 U.S. Senators who voted against the sick leave provision, have betrayed labor. Forsaken are railroad workers. Forgotten is the critical importance of their quality of life and their families’ well-being.
The American worker has seen little relative wage gain since the 1973 oil crisis - the epitaph of the post-World War II real economy expansion. The dominant focus is on the intangibles of the parasitic financial sector over the tangibles - shelter, energy, food - of people’s lives. This has deleterious effects on America’s working class. (Nomi Prins, “Permanent Distortion: How Financial Markets Abandoned the Real Economy Forever,” 2022)
Livermore and surrounding communities were built and continue to depend on functional railroads. Seven days of sick leave needs to be a basic right for railroad workers. We certainly could have more respect for railroad workers than their disempowerment by both political parties and their greedy masters.