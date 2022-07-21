Greg Scott, Livermore
Why change? Mythically, Nero played his fiddle to a burning Rome without needing the duet "gift" of "Satchmo" — Louis Armstrong crowing along with the tunes "A Wonderful World" or "Actuate the Positive." (Marjorie Haggin, "A Magic Wand", The Independent, 7/14). All is great if you are physically, mentally and financially comfortable.
Then, there are the simplistic solutions to the apocryphal, such as utility-scale solar photovoltaics for energy, accomplished by scraping the land and compacting the soil with diesel-powered equipment, ridding the affected land of its creatures via endeavors like the Aramis Solar Project, which is touted to "enhance wildlife" by letter-to-the-editor writer Dr. Gosselin and installing solar photovoltaics made in the People's Republic of China (PRC). The PRC is going to implement over 120 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired electrical generation this decade — in part to assist in the manufacturing of solar photovoltaics. (Alan Marling, "Horseplay over Green Energy?", The Independent, 7/14).
For Ms. Haggin I would recommend the "gift" of the song "Hello Dolly." In the PIXAR animated movie WALL-E, the musical film "Hello Dolly" is the entertainment for the last trash compactor robot on Earth in the 29th Century. WALL-E, the robot, restores a VHS player and finds a tape of the movie "Hello Dolly" in the trash. Humans circle the uninhabitable Earth in a giant spaceship and are too overweight to move beyond their loungers. WALL-E finds the hope of hope, a living plant, and the algorithms of the drones and droids go nuts. The heartwarming story is the romance between WALL-E and a female robot EVE and the human re-colonization of Earth.
The futuristic science-fiction series "Expanse" may be of interest to Mr. Marling. Humans never really change from resource exploitation, exploiting each other and warring over it. We are currently planning to destroy the area and indigenous lands of Thacker Pass in Nevada for the lithium for diurnal solar photovoltaic electricity storage. We don't really care. Sing a song!
Practicality enters with the largest petroleum producing county in California — Kern County — receiving $197 million in taxes from its petroleum industries, but only $1.5 million from its large wind and solar farms, courtesy of a California property tax break.
When I reflect on pollyannaish bliss and simplistic panacea to apocryphal problems, I recall the bumper sticker of decades ago: "Reality is for those who can't handle drugs."