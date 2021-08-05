Owen Brovont, Livermore
Miasma, first appearing in 1665, was defined as a vaporous exhalation believed to cause disease, or as an influence or atmosphere that tends to deplete or corrupt. An intellectual miasma has apparently settled snugly into the bowels of America’s higher education, and is currently matriculating simultaneously into preschools and into primary and secondary education! Given the subjects being taught, including Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, the definition of miasma seems quite apropos.
So, what is happening to American culture, and why is it happening? America is being assaulted by an ideology whose goal is taking power from a culture that is dedicated to the freedom of the individual with the apparent intention of replacing it with what appears to be a platonic structure where ultimately the ‘most qualified’ occupy the seats of power and the remainder of the society is distributed amongst groups assigned to functions in society tailored to their ‘capabilities.’ Just ‘coincidentally’ the most qualified are the leaders of the revolutionary movement, and they will determine the capabilities and social place of everyone else. Important to this ideology is the appropriate collection of implements necessary to conduct the revolution successfully. One of the more subtle techniques is balkanization. The American people are balkanized by creating cleavages in society that separates people into different groups. It is relatively easy to foment hostility and conflict among and between groups when they do not have effective forums to resolve differences. Today, asserting that one or more activist groups or government policies support systemic racism and that it has become an effective cleaving device which not only sets various groups against one another, it also cleverly sets governing political parties against one another.
The idea of ‘systemic racism’ is an appealing and effective weapon that is empowered by the moral and ethical sensitivity of the society against which it is aimed, in this case, as it turns out, it is aimed at itself! The process of inculcating this idea of division began in the sixties cleverly obscuring its actual objectives by demands to reject judgmentalism and exercise tolerance – meaning inclusion of any and all cultural characteristics from all sources – which we now reverentially refer to it with the sacred euphemistic shorthand as diversity.