Our American two-party political system no longer works. Each party has become so hateful and adversarial that nothing gets accomplished. The main goals of all politicians have degenerated into the following: 1) Maintain their individual position (i.e. stay in office), and 2) Block (by any means possible) the actions of their counterparts. Each session Congress has devolved into a professional wrestling match, composed of mainly sweat and trash talk with no real accomplishment. Gone are the days when a politician’s first responsibility was to support his (or her) constituency. Each one only vaguely recalls those that elected him (or her) when it comes time again to re-motivate them into making the same mistake by re-electing them.
I, therefore, demand a change to the system. My concept of adding one or more additional political parties to the works is nothing new, and I do not see much hope that it will occur within my remaining lifetime. I hope that this article might start the process in the right direction. A new party would need to begin at the lowest, grass-roots level spread by conversation and social media.
Simply put, my idea is to establish a new third political party called “The New Stoic Party” (NSP). It would be based on the stoic philosophy (or perhaps lifestyle) that existed in ancient Roman times. Stoicism is an ancient Greek philosophy (developed by Zeno of Citium around 300 B.C. as a refinement of Cynicism) which teaches the development of self-control and fortitude as a means of overcoming destructive emotions (www.philosophybasics.com/branch_stoicism.html).
The following five principles would be used in the behavior of all members of the NSP:
You can’t change things outside of your control, but you can change your attitude.
Don’t fall prey to modern society’s materialistic nature.
Picture life without the people and possessions you have, to truly appreciate them.
Be genuinely cheerful in all your interactions.
Practicing your values beats preaching them.
The first step will be to communicate the basic concepts on stoicism to the American public. Get the word out to potential candidates and the electorate. The Internet is well populated with material on the principles and guidelines for living a stoic lifestyle (see references or just search for stoicism using Google). Next step is to start talking about the benefits of electing stoically-inclined candidates to offices at any government level. Start small at the city council level and continue to vote for anyone demonstrating their use (based on performance, not promises) of the stoic principles. Also, if any existing politician publicly announces his (or her) intention to embody these concepts in their future activities, then they should be provided support if (and only if) their behavior clearly substantiates this promise. Finally, an effort would begin to organize the new party at the city, county, state, and national levels.
The Stoics often refer to the four cardinal virtues of Greek philosophy: prudence, justice, fortitude, and temperance. Or, if you prefer: wisdom, morality, courage, and moderation. (donaldrobertson.name/2018/01/18/what-do-the-stoic-virtues-mean/)
Just listing them clearly identifies the failings of our current set of political representative, especially at the highest position in the government. In my humble opinion, any politician that can demonstrate even one of these four virtues in his (or her) actions or life, should remain in office. Otherwise, they would be best employed building Trump’s border wall.