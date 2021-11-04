Richard Gonzalez, Livermore
President Biden has announced his intention to force all Americans to take the jab of a needle. He has declared war on the coronavirus. So, he wants all of us to take a pharmaceutical injection to stop it.
This is a step into a Brave New World. Good health has always been the obligation and responsibility of the individual. If Biden has his way, the government will begin taking over these matters. A mandated injection is the first step on a slippery slope. Where will it end?
It is not hard to imagine Americans in the not-too-distant future having to consent to other kinds of shots. After all, is not good health a national concern? Maybe we will all get a national nutrition injection.
Those who support him say that the casualty count from the virus is so high that the President is not out of bounds. But we cannot trust government numbers. From the first day media outlets told us that hospitals were full to capacity. Patients were in their last moments of life, and the Oakland Coliseum would soon have to be turned into a morgue.
None of this was true. The virus has been over-hyped from day one.
Why would government officials lie about something so serious as out of control infection rates?
We do not have to go back all that far in our history for an example of how lies are used to advance government policies. President Bush ordered an attack on Iraq, a country which was no threat to us. He and other officials told us Saddam had nukes, and he would destroy us, if we did not destroy him first.
It turned out to be a total fabrication.
Now we are being told that unless the government begins intervening in matters of personal health, we will experience a viral Armageddon.
We have forgotten that which the Founding Fathers repeatedly tried to impress on future generations: Government is a fearful master. It is not to be trusted. It is a lesson modern Americans want to forget because it is easier to think that the men and women in Washington want the best for all, though they regularly show questionable intent in thousands of ways. Now we are letting them make decisions about health on the basis of the news that they have invented.
This is bad indeed.