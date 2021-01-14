Greg Scott, Livermore
"Aramis Project Help California Transition to a Carbon Free Future," reads the plethora of internet advertisements targeted to Alameda County. What bunk.
Photovoltaics are not carbon-free. It takes lots of energy, and thus emissions, to manufacture photovoltaics, which is why their energy return on investment (EROI) is a lowly 6. Industrial and post-industrial nations need a minimum EROI of 5 to 9. Photovoltaics are near the bottom of the scale.
Photovoltaics do not ‘fix’ carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide equivalent emissions in California are around 425 million metric tons per year (a metric ton is 2,205 pounds).
We in California are not going to be 'carbon-free' anytime soon from any practical, realistic standpoint. Why?
Problem assessment for one. 41% of California emissions are from the transportation sector, which is over double the 18% of emissions from the electrical-energy generation sector - and that includes 7% for the emissions generated out-of-state for electrical energy California imports. If we are to approach 'carbon-free.' then we need to go after the 'big fish,' and that is the transportation sector. Freight and food is transported mostly by diesel fuel, which emits 22.2 pounds of carbon dioxide per gallon. Lithium batteries are not a practical solution.
We are only a few years from having an inventory of 300 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in the atmosphere. This will result in an average global temperature increase of 1.5 Celsius degrees (2.7 Fahrenheit degrees) since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution (around 1750). This is going to have disastrous consequences for humanity, even if we could stop the atmospheric inventory there.
It will have to be a multi-faceted approach to diminish this scenario. The National Academy of Sciences estimates that 574 million metric tons of emissions - 10% of the current U.S. total - could be sequestered by changes in land-use and soil-stewardship practices. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado estimates that 2 million acres of farmland will be lost to utility-scale solar-electric by 2030.
Does it thus make sense to put utility-scale solar-electric in North Livermore on prime agricultural soil?
We have to reduce our carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, and we also have to remove carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. One way to do this is good land-use and soil-use practices.
To destroy this capability is not only insane, it is suicidal.