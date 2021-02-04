Bruce Fiedler, Dublin
While our lives have been radically altered by the Coronavirus pandemic, the CDC is reporting another and more serious epidemic - the 480,000 U.S. deaths every year from tobacco use.
It is not just lung and other cancers, but also heart attack, stroke, emphysema, tuberculosis and COPD. Smokeless tobacco – vape and chew – increase the risk for sudden death from irregular heartbeat. Persons who vape are more likely to contract both influenza and the Covid-19 virus. Menthol and other flavored tobaccos, which are targeted at teenagers and African Americans, are especially insidious products.
So, protect yourself and others by neither smoking nor vaping, but rather by staying home, wearing masks, washing hands and keeping distance from persons not in your household. It’s a small effort in order to stay alive. And get your vaccine shot when available.
More information on this other pandemic is on the CDC website, listed under ‘tobacco data.’