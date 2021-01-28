Greg Scott, Livermore
Readers, the last sentence in my last letter should have read, "Tragically, SARS-CoV-2 is not progressing from pandemic to endemic soon enough." I apologize for the error.
"Endemic" means a disease that is common and manifests in certain demographics, such as an age group, and/or occurs in a certain geographic area. This differs from a pandemic which occurs in general populations and numerous regions.
I based my above quoted sentence on an article entitled "Immunological characteristics govern the transition of COVID-19 to endemicity," by Lavine, Jennie S., et al., Science, 12 Jan. 2021. One premise of the authors of this essay is that with SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-2) human immune systems infection-blocking response declines fairly rapidly and that the human immune systems disease-reducing response is relatively long-lived.
This contention leads to the notion that when SARS-2 becomes endemic its severity is greatly reduced depending on social behaviors such as vaccine rollout and acceptance, mask wearing, social distancing, not congregating indoors or outdoors in large groups, and handwashing hygiene - all to effectively reduce the transmission rate, the infection case load, and to offer lesser opportunities for the evolution of mutants with high Case Fatality Rates and Infection Fatality Rates. The authors assert, if we are sensible how we are dealing with current mutants, that all human coronaviruses elicit similar human immune system responses and thus SARS-2 will become no more a nuisance than 4 other endemic human coronaviruses that are responsible for 30% of the common colds. The thinking that we are going to achieve sanitized immunity to any of the SARS-2 mutants is erroneous.
I am sad to break this to you all - SARS-CoV-2 is not going anywhere soon. The current vaccines are based on early mutant lineages. I only encourage you to get vaccinated. The vaccines will have to be modified for new mutants, and we will need to get frequently updated vaccinations to face this clever, mutating virus.
If we are smart about addressing and managing SARS-2 it will go from pandemic to endemic with minor effects. Children will be exposed and build better, stronger immune systems. Immune systems that are naive to SARS-2 in older adults will create specific scope and broader repertoire.
We were not listening to scientists and doctors. Few, if any, humans are not affected by SARS-CoV-2. To the SARS-2 pandemic, we must get to endemicity with low severity symptoms.