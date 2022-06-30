Darryl Manrique, Livermore
Last week, I read about how the county board approved the Darcie Kent marijuana permit. I wish I could say I was shocked, but nothing in this immoral state surprises me anymore. I am saddened that our society has come to a point where we feel it is okay to celebrate drug sales. I have lost all respect for the Kent family and will definitely not be patronizing their wine establishment. Selling marijuana is not doing a "service" to our community. It is eroding the moral fabric that holds our community together and is another example to our children that rules only matter until they don't. Does no one else notice the laws and values that used to be at the core of who we are as Americans are slowly being chipped away? I know it is not just California, but California just seems to be the state that likes to pioneer stupidity. I cannot wait to flee this state at my first chance. For the sake of all the good people that can't pack up and leave, I truly hope the pendulum swings back towards sanity soon.