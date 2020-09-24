Robert Rao, Livermore
Is Trump’s popularity in decline? Not so fast. Don’t look at the polls, look at the rallies. The polls are in conflict with the number of people showing up at Trump rallies. The rallies are packed and people are being turned away. That should be screaming at you that the polls are horribly flawed (again). We don’t need another election to verify that the current practice of polling is dead. We are now in a political era where polling is constantly flawed.
And the news media have turned into the “opinion media” and look at themselves as experts on everything you need to know. They are no longer tasked with unbiased reporting, so they are just as screwed up as the polls.
Get ready for a landslide Trump victory.