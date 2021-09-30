Owen Brovont, Livermore
As with most socio-political theories, Marxism has been massaged by many fingers in academia to the point that there is no specific interpretation universally recognized. Marxism is principally about the relationships between society, economics, and politics. According to Marx, human societies develop through class conflicts, between the bourgeoisie, the affluent ruling classes who control the means of producing material wealth, and the proletariat, the working classes who sell their labor for wages. This relationship understandably creates tensions. Using the theory of Historical Materialism, Marx asserted that changes in social structures and relationships result from changes in technological and material conditions and not from ideal or theoretical models of organization. Whoever controls these processes are the primary sources motivating social change. His ideas have a powerful appeal owing to the apparent but superficial simplicity of their formulation. This is disastrously misleading since none of these ideas are actually brief, simple, or approach a coherent and comprehensive discussion of all factors triggering social change. One only has to look at the societal chaos caused by growing Marxism in America today!
Relatively early in the development of human societies, the control of material and human resources was concentrated in the wealthier, most powerful members of society, the aristocracy. The difficulty of creating and distributing material goods slowly declined as new techniques of manufacturing and methods of production developed, leading to improved quality, abundance, and availability of material goods. Over time, more and more of the material products of society became available to the lower economic layers of society. Eventually, some human beings stopped being legally classified as chattel – as property! Historical analysis reveals that competition to obtain basic material goods in many cases generated levels of tension and occasionally physical conflict between the rich and the poor – the Bourgeoisie and the Proletariat in Marxist terminology. The growth of freedom and capitalism modified that dynamic.
Early Capitalism evolved as a byproduct of recognizing the right of private property, recognizing the power of worker organization, and competition for markets for both products and the workers who produce them.
The roots of these new insights of ownership and production grew as products of discovery and invention of the Industrial Revolution. The right to negotiate how one chooses and provides for his own life is an expression of personal freedom – it is a right underwritten by Capitalism – it is a right denied by Marxism.