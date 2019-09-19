I came to this country from West-Berlin, W-Germany in 1964. One of the first things I found out was that Germany's dark history had not been forgotten in America. Every so often I would be reminded of the Nazi atrocities through movies, TV, books, comments and jokes from people. I must have heard “Germans follow Orrrders!” a thousand times over the years. Almost as often, questions would be raised: “How come the German people went along with Hitler? Surely, they must have known of the atrocities.” Implicit in all these comments was always the message, “This could never happen here in free America! We Americans are different.”
For most of my life here in America I believed that America and Americans are different. That Americans would never go along with a criminal, fascist regime. That Americans would speak out against an oppressive, dictatorial regime – bring it to a screeching halt.
Well, I was wrong.
For over two years Trump and his corrupt gang feed us daily lies, instill fear and terror in our immigrant communities – no different from what the Nazis did to European Jews, steep to utmost cruelty and cause irreparable trauma and lasting harm in thousands of innocent children who are forcibly separated from their parents, stir racist sentiment, roll back regulations that were in place to safeguard our air and water, completely ignore science and the existential threat of climate change, even threaten to fire employees at federal agencies like NOAA if they dare to contradict Donald Trump when he falsely claims that Alabama would be hit by the recent hurricane.
Despite these and many other examples of cruel, racist, corrupt, incompetent, and criminal behavior, 40% of Americans are quiet, follow orders from this man, go along with this regime. Most likely, they will vote for him again. Trump's only true statement was that he could shoot someone on Times Square and his supporters would cheer him.
In my opinion, Americans – at least 40% of them – have no longer any right to criticize or make fun of Germans who went along with Hitler. These (quiet) Americans are no different!