All of this just goes to show how out-of-touch these cultural Marxists and privileged academic elitists truly are with society, and with the overall demographics of our own community here in Livermore.
Looking at the world through the lens of their exclusively privileged bubble, they have no concept of the ethnically diverse and inclusive middle-class communities we all grew up in here, with the friendships we made, the teams we played on together, the fun we had together in school. They have no concept of the average middle-class person, of all ethnicities, who cannot even afford to attend college, while choosing, out of necessity, to jump straight into the workforce following high school.
My 16+ years of experience working in real estate (I'm in my 30s, born and raised here), while serving our clients' needs, have taught me a lot about the actual demographics of our town and who actually needs low-income housing. Do you want to know who actually qualifies for low-income housing?
Our elementary and middle school teachers who are predominantly young single women and who cannot afford the rents here. The elderly living on fixed incomes, i.e., social security, who cannot afford to live in a desirable 55+ senior community. The injured who have removed themselves from the active workforce and are living on disability. Single working mothers who don't have the benefit of receiving alimony or child support. First-generation war refugees (like my own girlfriend) or people fleeing socialists nightmares of Central or South America. The young college student who works a low paying, full-time job while attending night school to create better job opportunities for their future.
No ethnicity is exclusive to low-income housing. Low-income housing is a subsidized safety net and a helping hand to people who are not fortunate enough to have a familial safety net around them, built up through generational wealth.
onflating low-income housing with ethnic diversity and inclusion is a racist stereotype. Sorry police and firemen, you start off at $90,000 a year, you don't even come close to qualifying for low-income housing.