Peter Buckley, Livermore
The latest chapter of our never-ending drama, aptly titled, "Downtown Livermore; A Comedy or Errors", has brought to light a very disturbing trend in the nomenclature used by our ruling progressive elites, and the blatantly racist stereotypes they perpetuate. Let's dive in, shall we?
It has now become en vogue for the very exclusive, cultural Marxist and progressive elitist wing of Democrat culture, to incessantly use the words "inclusive" and "diversity" when speaking about low-income housing. To openly associate low-income housing as just being exclusively for people of color is blatantly and overtly racist. It is a supremacist ideology stemming from their own projected superiority complexes.
"I'm so wealthy, successful, and powerful in my community that I would never qualify to live in such low-income housing, only a person much less powerful than myself, a person of color, could possibly qualify."
This way of thinking, a thoroughly racist ideology, is a giant slap to the face of the hard-working and highly successful ethnic minorities of our community, who have never asked for, or need handouts from these entitled elitists with their white savior syndrome. They have succeeded on the merits of their own hard work and determination, to begin building up their own generational wealth to pass on.
Isn't that the point of America? To come here for a better quality of life and be treated as an equal, instead of having stereotypes leveled in your direction, that one must be poor or helpless because of the color of one's skin, which nobody has control over??
Yet, the progressive elites slap themselves on their backs and hold their chins high as they preach inclusivity, while openly creating division and spreading a racist ideology, where the underlying and insidious intent is to destroy a certain ethnicity's confidence and self-esteem while pumping up their own.
This is progressive elitism and woke liberal privilege at its absolute worst.